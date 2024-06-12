Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $586,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 289,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,661. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

