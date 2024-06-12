Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $761,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

HP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. 1,710,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,369. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

