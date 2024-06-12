Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLRN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

SLRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 43,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $479.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

