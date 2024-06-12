Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,002. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

