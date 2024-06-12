Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

