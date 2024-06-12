Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. 1,375,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,697.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

