Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 54.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 85.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded up $11.71 on Wednesday, hitting $205.87. 311,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,724. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.