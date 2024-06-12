Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $25.88 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 179.4% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,271,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,221,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 88.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,879. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $238.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.