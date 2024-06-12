Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.55 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 2,395,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.