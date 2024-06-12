Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 136,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 226.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 642,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

