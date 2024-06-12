Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,911 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 3,684,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

