Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $10.12 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

AOS traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 211,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

