Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $16.39 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,394,000. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 437.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,538. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.