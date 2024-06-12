Point72 Italy S.r.l. Takes $8.62 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 5.0% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after buying an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,439,000 after buying an additional 1,182,758 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock worth $2,466,665. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,382. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.