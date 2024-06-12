Point72 Italy S.r.l. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.4% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $18,374,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.46. 492,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.81 and its 200-day moving average is $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

