Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 1.3 %

POAHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 223,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,484. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

