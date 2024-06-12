PotCoin Trading Up 1.7% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $7.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00115090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001455 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

