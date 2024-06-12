Power Corp of Canada Invests $251,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zillow Group by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 3,706,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,524. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Z

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.