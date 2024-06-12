Power Corp of Canada Invests $3.53 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $935,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 38.6% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,084,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,593,000 after acquiring an additional 175,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 1.6 %

KR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

