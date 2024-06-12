Power Corp of Canada Purchases Shares of 32,097 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 137.9% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $52,721,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

