Power Corp of Canada Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Power Corp of Canada lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92,894 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.35. 4,250,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,968,885. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

