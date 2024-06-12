Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading 5.8% Higher

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25). Approximately 844,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 343,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.36.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.