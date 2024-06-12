Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.87

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.44, with a volume of 29205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.40.
Primo Water Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
