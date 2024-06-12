Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

