Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
