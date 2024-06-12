ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.36

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.36 and last traded at $97.22, with a volume of 230848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

