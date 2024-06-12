ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.25

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.25 and last traded at $141.78, with a volume of 102649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.51.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $646,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

