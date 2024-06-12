Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,728 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 1.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.88% of Public Storage worth $472,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

