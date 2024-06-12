Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,650. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

See Also

