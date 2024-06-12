Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $117.82 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

