Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $210,080.80 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 233,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 605,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,121. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
