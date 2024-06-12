Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $210,080.80 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 233,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 605,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,121. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after buying an additional 362,227 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

