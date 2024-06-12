QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. 22,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,708. QCR has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $959.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

