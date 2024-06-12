QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $133,406.05 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.02779982 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $122,510.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

