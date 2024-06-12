QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

