RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 15,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 664,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,480. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $228,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

