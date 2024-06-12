Raymond James Comments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

