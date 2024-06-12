RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.33

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.33 and last traded at $276.10, with a volume of 137741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.8 %
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.