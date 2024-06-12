ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 72.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and $478.39 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00114864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

