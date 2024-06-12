Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Up 11.2%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 69.59 and last traded at 68.42. 3,698,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,332,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at 61.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDDT. Bank of America started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 56.20.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 50.87.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,277,487 shares of company stock worth $46,396,065.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.