Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.85. Redfin shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,970,300 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Redfin Trading Up 11.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

