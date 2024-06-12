Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 14,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.