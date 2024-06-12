Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

