Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.