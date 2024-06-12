Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,530 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $462,724 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

