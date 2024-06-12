Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,437.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at International Paper
In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:IP opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $46.34.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
