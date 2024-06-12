Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in May

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 24,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,179. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Renault Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

