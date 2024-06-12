Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.15 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Request has a market capitalization of $132.15 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,177.20 or 1.00193237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00089375 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12739124 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,744,022.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

