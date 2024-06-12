Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2024 – Western Digital is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Western Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,838. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Western Digital Co alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.