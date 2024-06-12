Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LACFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

