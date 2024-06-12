Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 12th (ABM, APTV, CASY, EMKR, ESI, FFIC, FLS, GGAL, GLDD, MO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

