Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 12th (BSAC, CIEN, COP, DAR, GHC, HAE, KVYO, MKC, NGG, PD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.